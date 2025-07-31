Malaysia’s 2040 developed nation vision requires public-private cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: By 2040, Malaysia is projected to achieve developed nation status with a fair society, an inclusive economy, and strong environmental governance, as outlined in the newly released 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

The document emphasizes that realizing this vision demands collaboration beyond government efforts, requiring active participation from the private sector, community leaders, and citizens. “To create a just society, every citizen is required to practise commendable morals, respect and tolerance, while always injecting a spirit of unity into community life,“ the plan states.

Private sector contributions are crucial, particularly in promoting social equity through inclusive business practices. The government pledges to support this via policies ensuring fair resource distribution and comprehensive social development frameworks.

Economic progress hinges on workforce adaptability and innovation. “The people need to become human capital that is future-proof and always strive to contribute high energy and skills,“ the document notes. Businesses are urged to partner with researchers and investors to develop cutting-edge solutions while maintaining fair labor practices.

Environmental sustainability forms a key pillar of the 2040 vision. Malaysia aims to lead global climate action through energy transition and biodiversity conservation. Individuals and corporations must adopt eco-conscious practices, such as waste reduction and renewable energy adoption.

Governance reforms target top-tier global competitiveness and anti-corruption rankings. Transparency in corporate and public institutions will be prioritized, with the government reinforcing policy frameworks to ensure accountability. - Bernama