RAWANG: Malaysia’s automotive industry is adapting to global demand for e-mobility solutions, reshaping supply chains and manufacturing processes in line with government policies, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Malaysia aims not just to follow global trends but to lead the region in smart and energy-efficient mobility technologies, he said.

“To fully capitalise on this potential, industry players must realise that a strong industrial base is not built overnight. MITI, through its various agencies and other involved ministries, needs a whole-of-government approach.

“We are building and prioritising tech- and knowledge-driven growth by attracting the right investments, promoting more research and development (R&D) in Malaysia, and deepening our collaboration with global partners,“ he said at the launch of Betamek Bhd’s new R&D centre here today.

According to Tengku Zafrul, the government is also stressing the importance of Malaysian homegrown companies entering the R&D field to move up the value chain.

“If you look at our New Industrial Master Plan 2030, there is a focus on companies moving up the value chain, and we cannot achieve this without investing in R&D,“ he added.

On Betamek’s new facility, he said the R&D centre marks a new phase for the company and a major step towards Malaysia’s goal of becoming a high-tech, high-value economy.

Betamek, a leading electronics manufacturing services provider and original design manufacturer for the automotive industry, is among the firms driving innovation, he added.

“We need industry players like Betamek to drive innovation and commercialise new technologies.

“Initiatives such as today’s R&D centre launch demonstrate how Malaysian companies are investing in R&D to step up and position themselves for the future,“ Tengku Zafrul noted.

Betamek’s R&D expansion aligns with the National Automotive Policy 2020, which aims to position Malaysia as a regional hub for automotive research, development, and innovation.

The centre will focus on advanced driver assistance systems, vehicle connectivity solutions, and smart cockpit technologies.