PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya is set to become a hub of Southeast Asian flavours with the Putrajaya Ramadan ASEAN Food Festival (PRAFF) 2025, which is taking place from March 3 to 28.

The month-long festival, organised by Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd (PjH) in collaboration with Putrajaya Leisures & Services Group Sdn Bhd (PULSE Group), will take place at some of Putrajaya’s top dining venues, including the Everly Putrajaya, DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside, Pulse Grande Hotel and Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

PjH chief executive officer Datuk Izwan Hasli Mohd Ibrahim said the festival aims to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of ASEAN through its unique culinary traditions, bringing people together in the spirit of unity and appreciation.

“This festival is a testament to the vibrant community we are building here in Putrajaya, where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate and appreciate the rich tapestry of ASEAN cultures,” he told media after hosting a media breaking fast event here today.

Izwan said food lovers can look forward to a wide array of authentic and fusion dishes from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia — each dish reflecting the diverse cultures and culinary artistry of the region.