Malaysia’s health ministry seeks budget boost to fight non-communicable diseases

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health has submitted new proposals to the Ministry of Finance for Budget 2026, specifically targeting enhanced efforts against non-communicable diseases like diabetes and obesity.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed several engagement sessions have occurred with Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and relevant agencies to present these additional proposals beyond the usual basic budget.

“We have introduced several incentives that will enhance our fight against NCDs,“ he said after officiating the Guidelines on Management of Bullying in Workplace for MOH personnel.

Dzulkefly expressed hope that the proposals would be translated by emphasising preventive, promotional and predictive health aspects while maintaining focus on curative hospital-based patient care.

He added that the ministry wants to focus on population health management, particularly in public health and tackling non-communicable diseases.

Budget 2026 will be tabled in Parliament on 10 October and will continue adopting the three pillars of the MADANI Economy framework.

The budget represents the first financial plan under the 13th Malaysia Plan covering the 2026-2030 period. – Bernama