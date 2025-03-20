KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s collective management organisations (CMOs) for the music industry have expressed concerns about the recently published Guidelines of Copyright (Collective Management Organisations) 2025 (CMO Guidelines) by the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO).

In a joint statement today, Music Authors’ Copyright Protection (MACP), Public Performance Malaysia (PPM), and Recording Performers Malaysia (RPM) claimed that the guidelines were introduced on January 17 without prior consultation.

They argued that certain provisions exceed the jurisdiction granted under the Copyright Act 1987 and conflict with existing laws.

“As a result, we believe that the guidelines should not be adopted by us,“ the statement read.

While recognising the government’s intention to enhance governance and operations of CMOs, the three organisations raised concerns that specific provisions could undermine their autonomy in protecting the rights of creators and copyright holders.

MACP chairman Datuk Mohd Nasir Mohamed highlighted the importance of engaging stakeholders, cautioning that implementing the guidelines without proper dialogue could harm the copyright ecosystem and the livelihoods of creators.

“All this while, MACP has operated with governance practices that adhere to international best practices. As a member of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC), we are subject to strict international regulations and guidelines established by CISAC.

“We respect the government’s efforts to improve governance in the copyright industry; however, we have not been given sufficient opportunity to discuss and voice our perspectives,“ he said.

Echoing similar concerns, PPM chairman Rosmin Hashim noted that the organisation, as a member of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), follows global best practices in its operations and supports efforts to strengthen governance.

“PPM represents copyright owners of music and video recordings, who are the primary investors in the local music industry. We appreciate MyIPO’s initiative, but detailed consultations with us are necessary to ensure that the CMO Guidelines genuinely protect the interests of our members,“ he said.

RPM chairman Datuk Sheila Majid also expressed concerns about inconsistencies in the guidelines, warning that these could disrupt operations and affect royalty payments to artistes.

“As CMOs, we represent not only local artistes but also international ones. While we appreciate the government’s efforts, the implementation of these guidelines has revealed inconsistencies that could impact the industry,“ she said.

The CMOs urged KPDN and MyIPO to engage in transparent and comprehensive discussions to ensure that any regulatory changes are fair, effective, and considerate of the interests of Malaysia’s music industry and copyright holders.

Reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding creators’ rights, they stressed that Malaysia’s copyright management system should remain transparent, fair, and in line with existing laws to support the creative community.