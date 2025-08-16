Malaysia’s peace efforts in Thai-Cambodia conflict gain global recognition

LARUT: Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair in facilitating reconciliation efforts between Thailand and Cambodia following recent border tensions has been recognised internationally, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that although there were certain quarters that refused to acknowledge Malaysia’s role, the trust placed by the countries involved was clear proof that they held Malaysia’s political and economic stability in high regard.

“Thank God, in Malaysia our politics are stable and our economic development is respected. So, when disputes arise, the task of reconciliation is entrusted to us. This is a form of international recognition, even if some in Parliament may choose not to acknowledge it — and that is fine,” he said.

Anwar made the remarks when opening the MADANI Dairy Entrepreneur Carnival at Farm Fresh Perak Dairy Complex today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek

Earlier, US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan was reported to have said that Malaysia had played an important role as ASEAN Chair in peace efforts between Thailand and Cambodia through the General Boundary Committee (GBC) meeting, following tensions along the border of the two countries.

Kagan said that Malaysia’s role in organising the meeting demonstrated its leadership in bringing both nations to the table.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Malaysia’s strong diplomatic relations with foreign countries have brought significant benefits, particularly in creating new economic opportunities in the country.

“For example, during the conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, Thai milk could not enter Cambodia, but Farm Fresh milk successfully entered the market.

“I am sharing this because our relations with Thailand and Cambodia are good. If Farm Fresh wishes to open a farm in Thailand, we will extend our full cooperation,” he said.

Anwar also stressed that the government will continue to support initiatives that strengthen the nation’s food security, including the dairy industry.

Expressing pride in the achievements of local dairy producer Farm Fresh Bhd, he praised the company for its contribution to the dairy sector, job creation for Malaysians, and commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Meanwhile, Farm Fresh chief operations director Azmi Zainal said the company’s 828-acre complex in Perak is home to 4,300 dairy cows producing 22,000 litres of milk daily.

“In a year, this complex produces 10 million litres of milk, making it the largest and most productive dairy farm in the country,“ he said, adding that the farm has 150 local workers, most of whom are under 30 years old.

Farm Fresh also buys milk from local small farmers at competitive prices.

“Through our CSR initiatives last year, we awarded scholarships to 500 STPM students and starting this year, we will also introduce a mathematics tuition programme for primary school students,” he added. - Bernama