KUALA LUMPUR: A landmark resolution on lung health by Malaysia has been officially adopted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in conjunction with the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA78) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the adoption of the resolution was a historic achievement and a great success for Malaysia in global health leadership.

“Alhamdulillah, the official mission to Geneva in conjunction with WHA78 has been completed successfully. Last night I returned to the country with a stronger spirit and a stronger determination,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Dzulkefly said that while in Geneva, he also represented Malaysia as the host at a side event during the WHA78 to advance oral health in Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He said various strategic meetings were held with international health organisations such as WHO, Gavi (the Vaccine Alliance), Rare Disease International (RDI), Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

Dzulkefly, who led the Malaysian delegation to WHA78 in Geneva from May 18 to 22, said bilateral meetings were also held with counterparts or health representatives from Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Palestine, Brunei and Norway to strengthen health cooperation between countries.

According to him, Malaysia also voiced its commitment to vaccine equity, pandemic preparedness and the One Health agenda at the regional level.

“Every step and exchange in Geneva brings a clear message - Malaysia is not only following the global health trend, but also leading, driving and shaping a common direction.

“Thank you to all strategic partners, delegation members, and staff of the Ministry of Health who worked hard to make this mission a success,” he said