Malaysia’s strong AMM 2025 participation boosts ASEAN credibility

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has showcased its leadership credibility as ASEAN Chair for 2025 with robust participation in the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related high-level discussions.

Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin noted the strong turnout signals trust in Malaysia’s stewardship of the regional bloc.

Over 1,500 delegates, including more than 30 Foreign Ministers from ASEAN and dialogue partner nations, are attending the meetings at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from July 8 to 11.

The event highlights Malaysia’s strategic role in fostering regional stability and cooperation.

Key agenda items include the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Treaty, with China and Russia set to sign, reinforcing commitments to a peaceful, nuclear-free region.

The ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will also address pressing geopolitical concerns.

Additionally, Malaysia will co-chair the 4th Conference on Cooperation Among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD IV) on July 11.

The session will focus on humanitarian aid, infrastructure rebuilding, and capacity-building for Palestine.

Datuk Seri Amran stated, “This is no longer just a routine. Even though there are many regional and international meetings on the calendar, the participation so far is very encouraging.”

The high engagement underscores ASEAN’s growing influence on global diplomacy. - Bernama