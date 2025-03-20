KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s trade performance maintained its positive momentum in February 2025, recording a 5.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth to reach RM223.89 billion, said the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI).

It said exports rose 6.2 per cent to RM118.26 billion while imports increased by 5.5 per cent to RM105.64 billion.

The ministry said this marked the 14th consecutive month of y-o-y trade expansion and the fifth for export growth.

“Meanwhile, the trade surplus rebounded to RM12.62 billion, marking the 58th consecutive month of surplus since May 2020.

“Trade, exports and imports also delivered the highest monthly value in history for February,“ it said in its Malaysia External Statistics statement today.

MITI further said the increase in exports was primarily driven by higher demand for manufactured goods (85.7 per cent of total exports) which expanded by 8.8 per cent y-o-y to RM101.3 billion.

The rise was attributed mainly to robust exports of electrical and electronic (E&E) products, which increased more than RM7 billion in value.

Agriculture goods, particularly palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products, also helped increase exports.

In terms of markets, exports expanded to ASEAN, the United States (US), the European Union and Taiwan, largely due to rising E&E demand, especially semiconductor devices and integrated circuits.

The increase aligned with World Semiconductor Trade Statistics’ projected 2025 growth of 11.2 per cent for global semiconductor sales, it said.

Exports to free trade agreement markets, including Mexico and Canada, increased y-o-y, driven by the continued demand for E&E products.

For the first two months of 2025, MITI said Malaysia’s trade performance continued its upward trajectory, rising 4.4 per cent to RM465.86 billion versus a year ago.

Exports increased by 3.1 per cent to RM241.07 billion while imports grew by 5.9 per cent to RM224.79 billion, with a trade surplus of RM16.28 billion.

“Trade, exports and imports registered the highest value ever for the period,” said Miti.

The World Trade Organisation has projected a 3.0 per cent growth in 2025 world trade volume, while the International Monetary Fund anticipates a 3.2 per cent increase.

“Nonetheless, the pace of expansion may be tempered by ongoing geopolitical developments.

“To sustain growth in international trade, MITI and its trade promotion agency, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, are committed to expanding exports to existing markets and exploring new markets,” the ministry added.