Malaysia’s unemployment rate steady at 3.0 pct in June 2025

PUTRAJAYA: The unemployment rate in Malaysia held steady at 3.0 percent in June 2025, with the number of unemployed individuals declining to 518,700.

The latest Labour Force Statistics for June and Q2 2025 were released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin stated that the labour market continued its positive growth momentum.

He attributed this to the sustained expansion of the national economy.

Employment levels saw a steady rise while unemployment further declined.

The labour force increased by 0.3 percent month-on-month to 17.43 million persons in June.

The labour force participation rate (LFPR) remained stable at 70.8 percent.

For Q2 2025, the labour force grew by 0.8 percent to 17.37 million persons compared to Q1.

The LFPR in Q2 rose slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 70.8 percent.

Employed persons increased by 0.9 percent to 16.85 million in Q2.

Unemployment numbers dropped by 1.0 percent to 520,900 persons.

The unemployment rate for Q2 fell by 0.1 percentage points to 3.0 percent.

Mohd Uzir expects Malaysia’s labour market to stay stable in the coming months.

He cited rising domestic demand, higher productivity, and increased job opportunities as key factors.

Strategic investments in technology and other sectors will further support growth.

Challenges such as talent migration and global trade tensions remain.

Government policies on digitalisation and technical training aim to sustain long-term growth. - Bernama