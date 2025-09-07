Malaysia sets six-month timeline for Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill draft

BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has set a six-month timeline for the preparation and presentation of the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill draft proposal.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has been tasked with presenting the draft to Cabinet after completing nationwide stakeholder engagement sessions.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as Rural and Regional Development Minister, stated that Parent-Teacher Associations nationwide would be involved in the consultation process.

The engagement will include PTAs from fully residential schools, MARA Junior Science Colleges, elite institutions like the Royal Military College, and both public and private universities.

He emphasised the bill’s importance in preventing bullying from continuing to affect students and parents who become victims.

Ahmad Zahid made these remarks during a press conference after officiating the Motivasi Desa and Bakti MADANI programmes.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki were also present at the event. – Bernama

