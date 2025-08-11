Malaysia showcases digital innovation at Expo 2025 Osaka

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is committed to building an innovation-driven digital future that is inclusive and sustainable, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He emphasised that Expo 2025 Osaka serves as a strategic platform to strengthen ties between Malaysia and Japan in shaping a collective digital economy.

Gobind made these remarks during the launch of Digital Ministry Week at the Malaysia Pavilion, held from Aug 11 to 15.

The event, themed “Weaving a Future in Harmony,“ was officiated virtually by the minister.

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is leading the country’s participation to showcase strengths in creative technology sectors like animation, gaming, and immersive tech.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Unbound and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia to boost digital literacy and youth development through AI and gamified learning.

The initiative includes policy research and AI ethics, supported by the Securities Commission and Ministry of Finance.

Fourteen local digital companies will exhibit their innovations through interactive activities, including game demos and virtual reality experiences.

Visitors can also try the locally developed game “No Straight Roads,“ now being expanded through a partnership with Japan’s Shueisha Games.

This collaboration highlights Malaysia’s potential in producing globally competitive creative content.

Expo 2025 Osaka provides Malaysia an international stage to promote its digital ecosystem and attract investments.

The country aims to position itself as Southeast Asia’s leading digital hub through strategic partnerships.

The Malaysia Pavilion, open until Oct 13, 2025, targets RM13 billion in investments with participation from 21 ministries and 70 agencies.

This effort reinforces Malaysia’s ambition to strengthen its global economic and technological presence. - Bernama