Malaysia steps up fight to save Malayan tiger

SHAH ALAM: Efforts to conserve the critically endangered Malayan tiger have shown encouraging progress since 2021, with various initiatives implemented to protect the species and its natural habitat.

Wildlife and National Parks Department director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the conservation of the Malayan tiger must not be taken lightly as it requires strong commitment, coordinated action and ongoing public awareness.

Among the key initiatives is the Biodiversity Protection and Patrolling Programme (BP3), introduced to combat poaching through cross-agency enforcement under the Integrated Khazanah Operation (IKO).

To date, IKO has carried out 72 operations, resulting in 856 arrests and seizures worth RM390 million.

“Through collaboration with Armed Forces and police veterans, the Orang Asli and local communities, 2,500 community rangers have been appointed to curb forest encroachment, illegal logging, poaching and mining, while also improving community well-being.

“The federal government has allocated RM80 million for this effort,” he said during the World Tiger Day 2025 celebration yesterday.

He added that 15,000ha of new terrestrial protected areas have been gazetted in Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan under the Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation, with the allocation increased to RM250 million for this year.

To strengthen action against cross-border wildlife crimes, the Wildlife Crime Bureau was established under the Royal Malaysia Police and recorded seizures worth more than RM2 million in 2024.

Abdul Kadir also acknowledged state-level initiatives, citing Pahang’s move to gazette the 134,183ha Al-Sultan Abdullah Royal Tiger Reserve to support population recovery.

“These efforts are carried out consistently to ensure the Malayan tiger, which faces the threat of extinction, can be preserved for future generations.”

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii said World Tiger Day, observed on July 29, serves as a reminder of the global importance of tiger conservation.

He said the situation in Malaysia remains alarming, with the First National Tiger Survey (2016 to 2020) estimating the Malayan tiger population at fewer than 150.

“Without drastic action, Malaysia could lose this iconic species within the next five to 10 years.

“The Cabinet, on June 16, 2021, agreed to implement extraordinary strategic measures over 10 years, focusing on halting the population decline, improving conservation governance and strengthening long-term survival initiatives.”

Following the accreditation of Royal Belum State Park in Perak with the Conservation Assured Tiger Standards in 2023, Malaysia is now seeking similar recognition for national parks in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan, as well as Endau Rompin National Park.

Huang said the department is also working to obtain Asean Heritage Park status for the Tengku Hassanal Wildlife Reserve.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing the Malayan Tiger Crisis Action Plan 2021 to 2030, strengthening enforcement through BP3 and expanding partnerships under the Save the Malayan Tiger Campaign with private sector and public involvement.

The event also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the department and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), symbolically aligning with the national football team Harimau Malaya and its tagline, Demi Lencana di Dada, Demi Harimau Kita.

FAM has contributed about RM200,000 to the Save the Malayan Tiger Campaign Fund to date.

Since the campaign’s launch in 2021, ticket sales from Harimau Malaya football matches have raised RM2.1 million for the cause.

It was also revealed that six contributors – comprising FAM, private companies and youth groups – have collectively donated RM401,021 to the campaign between 2023 and 2025, signalling strong ongoing support.