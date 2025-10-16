Malaysia strengthens ASEAN green leadership with IGEM 2025 and KLSS

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is strengthening ASEAN’s collective climate ambition by placing sustainability and climate action at the core of its regional agenda as the ASEAN chair in 2025.

Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said Malaysia’s leadership through the Kuala Lumpur Sustainability Summit and the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia reflects the nation’s commitment to driving change in the region.

“Through KLSS, Malaysia has strengthened ASEAN’s climate discourse, aligning our region around three key priorities: adaptation, mitigation, and resilience.”

“Meanwhile, through the IGEM, we move from policy to opportunity, turning discussions into partnerships and partnerships into projects.”

“IGEM showcases technologies that will shape the next generation of industries, from clean energy and sustainable mobility to waste reduction, carbon management, and nature-based solutions,” he said in a statement today.

Johari, who is also the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister, said that the IGEM serves as a platform for inclusion, and it is not limited to large corporations but also acts as a launchpad for micro, small and medium enterprises, which are the backbone of Malaysia’s economy and central to its green transformation.

Johari added that the government is finalising the National Carbon Market Policy to define Malaysia’s approach to carbon trading and guide the use of carbon pricing to drive investment, innovation and low-carbon growth.

He said the policy will promote carbon credit projects in forestry, renewable energy and nature-based solutions that will create new income opportunities for state governments, local communities and private investors.

Johari added that the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Bill passed earlier this year positions Malaysia as a regional hub for carbon management, a sector that could unlock up to 250 billion US dollars in potential economic value over the next three decades.

Meanwhile, he said Malaysia has finalised its Third Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement, underscoring the nation’s firm commitment to accelerate its low-carbon transition.

“Together, these initiatives show that Malaysia’s green transition is structured, strategic, and sustained.”

“It is a long-term national mission built on strong policy, clear law, and enduring economic opportunity,” he said. – Bernama