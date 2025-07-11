Malaysia strengthens legal framework to boost trade and AI governance

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is reinforcing its legal framework to support regional trade and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), as part of its ASEAN Chair responsibilities this year. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said highlighted ongoing efforts to liberalise markets through initiatives like the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and partnerships with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and China.

Azalina emphasised ASEAN’s progress in reducing intra-regional tariffs but stressed the need to address non-tariff barriers and regulatory alignment for smoother trade. She spoke at the SCG Legal Regional Meeting 2025 Asia and Pacific Rim, where she outlined key legal reforms, including updates to the Contracts Act 1950 and the Sale of Goods Act 1957. A Cross-Border Insolvency Act, aligned with UNCITRAL standards, is also in development.

On digital governance, Azalina confirmed that Malaysia is drafting an AI-specific law focused on ethics and governance. “This initiative reflects Malaysia’s proactive stance in regulating AI to ensure we keep pace with technological advancement while safeguarding public trust,“ she said. The framework aims to balance innovation with accountability, supporting Malaysia’s goal of becoming a legally robust and economically competitive nation.

The SCG Legal Regional Meeting serves as a platform for legal and business leaders to discuss cross-border legal trends and foster collaboration across the Asia-Pacific region. - Bernama