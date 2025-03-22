PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia unequivocally condemns Israel’s latest assaults against Gaza, in particular Rafah, which have claimed over 600 Palestinian lives in the past three days.

The Foreign Ministry in its statement Saturday also called on the United Nations Security Council and the international community to take decisive action to halt the carnage and genocide in the Palestinian territories.

It said Israel must respect international law, adhere to relevant UN resolutions, and return to negotiations.

“These attacks amount to a massacre and genocide, exposing Israel’s total disregard for international law, international human rights law, and international humanitarian law,” the statement read.

It said Israel’s aggression not only exacerbates the already horrific humanitarian catastrophe but also undermines diplomatic efforts for peace.

These brazen assaults, once again, prove the Israeli Zionist regime’s evil intent is the total annihilation of the Palestinian people, it added.

Malaysia will intensify our diplomatic efforts to rally support for an immediate end to the conflict and for the recognition of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the ministry said.

The regime resumed its atrocities on Gaza on Tuesday, killing hundreds of people and shattering the ceasefire agreement that had been in place since January 19.