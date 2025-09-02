Malaysia targets 55 new flood mitigation projects by 2030 under 13MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The government aims to complete 55 new flood mitigation projects by 2030 as part of its national resilience strategy.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof revealed this ambitious target during his winding-up speech for the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation in the Dewan Negara.

Fadillah stated that only 17 such projects had been completed up to 2024, making the new target a significant acceleration of flood prevention efforts.

The flood mitigation and adaptation strengthening agenda forms one of five key objectives under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

These measures will expedite flood infrastructure development while adopting alternative management methods and strengthening governance mechanisms.

“The implementation of all strategies and initiatives under the 13MP will be monitored transparently, systematically and comprehensively to ensure that the benefits from outcomes can be enjoyed by the people,” Fadillah said.

Additional targets include protecting 846,000 more residents from floods, raising the total protected population to one million compared to the previous 154,000.

The programme will also cover an area of 1,400 square kilometres during the implementation period.

Construction will begin on four dual-function retention ponds and twelve new integrated river basins under the 13MP.

Fadillah acknowledged that both structural and non-structural flood measures have been implemented nationwide.

He identified high infrastructure costs and unintegrated adaptation measures as remaining challenges.

Land acquisition issues along river stretches require close cooperation with state governments to ensure smooth project implementation.

Utility relocation works also present significant constraints to project progress.

PETRA has established a special task force to address operational and on-site implementation issues directly. – Bernama