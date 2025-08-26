Malaysia targets 70% renewable energy in power mix by 2050

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue efforts to increase the capacity of renewable energy within the national electricity supply system.

This includes introducing the implementation of Battery Energy Storage Systems to stabilise the grid and raise the renewable energy capacity mix to 70% of the national electricity supply by 2050.

The expansion of renewable energy capacity and the strengthening of the grid system and network are expected to involve capital expenditure.

“To ensure electricity prices remain affordable for domestic and industrial users, the energy transition will be carried out in a planned manner,” the ministry stated.

Renewable energy programmes will prioritise the ‘causer pay’ principle or be implemented via bidding mechanisms to minimise the impact of sudden electricity tariff increases.

“This approach is crucial to maintaining the balance of the energy trilemma, which includes reliability, sustainability, and affordability for consumers,” PETRA said.

The ministry was responding to a parliamentary question about the status and challenges of implementing large-scale renewable energy projects.

A total of 332 large-scale renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 5,894 megawatts have been approved to date.

Of that number, 188 projects with a capacity of 2,564 megawatts are already operational.

One main challenge is the ability of the grid network to accommodate increased generation that is distributed and intermittent in nature.

Planning of renewable energy capacity integration is carried out carefully through the Electricity Supply and Tariff Planning and Implementation Committee.

Renewable energy capacity is determined based on ongoing efforts to upgrade the system and grid infrastructure to ensure effective integration. – Bernama