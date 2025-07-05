Malaysia targets RM100m trade potential from New Zealand food expo

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is expected to generate a trade potential of RM100 million over the next three years following the participation of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) in the Fine Food New Zealand 2025 (FFNZ25) in Auckland.

The Malaysian Agriculture Representative Office in Sydney, in a statement, said 156 business inquiries with an immediate trade potential of RM34.36 million were also recorded at the three-day trade event, which began on June 29.

“This reflects the overwhelming response from local visitors, with various activities and food sampling sessions attracting strong interest,” the statement said.

It added that KPKM’s debut participation in FFNZ25 revealed that Malaysian agrofood products are in high demand in the New Zealand market due to their premium quality, unique taste and compatibility with local preferences.

“Therefore, KPKM is committed to supporting local entrepreneurs in exploring international markets, particularly in New Zealand, thus contributing to the nation’s economic growth,” the statement read.

The statement further said that the festival, held at the Auckland Showgrounds, featured eight Malaysian companies showcasing 125 local products to the New Zealand market.

“Among the products showcased were durian-based products, Sarawak layer cakes, frozen fish and pineapple-based products. At the same time, the Perak state government also brought along four entrepreneurs to participate in FFNZ25,” it said.

The Malaysian pavilion, themed Taste of Malaysia, was officially opened by Malaysian High Commissioner to New Zealand Mazita Marzuki.

The statement also noted that trade relations between Malaysia and New Zealand remain strong and dynamic, supported by both countries’ involvement in four Free Trade Agreements.

“Besides promoting local food products, the Malaysian pavilion also highlighted Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” the statement concluded. - Bernama