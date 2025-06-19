KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Thailand are working closely to forge a new partnership aimed at uplifting impoverished provinces on both sides of the border, said Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said that by focusing on the poorer provinces in southern Thailand and northern Malaysia, the two countries can collaborate to strengthen economic ties, which could drive growth and help address outstanding issues.

“So, we still continue to have border disputes, and I am not highlighting too much about Cambodia or Thailand now, because as you know, Malaysia is a maritime country, and we have border issues with all countries.

“But that has not stopped us from focusing on our priorities, excellent bilateral relations, peace and security, and working together on all issues – economic, cultural, political, and educational.

“I think that should be the way forward,“ he said during his keynote speech at the 38th Asia-Pacific Roundtable here on Thursday.

The 38th APR, held from June 17 to 19, is a premier regional forum organised by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia.

This year’s theme, ‘Recalibrating Asia’s Frontier’, brings together diplomats, scholars and policymakers to address rising geopolitical tensions, shifting power dynamics, and the future of regional cooperation in an increasingly uncertain world.

Anwar said Malaysia, as the holder of the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, was fortunate to explore and expand this horizon.

“But this year is, of course, a year of significance, not only for our region but also for our shared hopes and aspirations.

“Now, as agents of change, our role must not merely reflect ASEAN’s values, but we must attempt to shape them, confront the hard truths about our regional architecture, renew our commitment to shared responsibilities, and strengthen cooperation beyond just rhetoric.

“We are preparing for a world wrought with challenges and must enhance regional integration,“ he added.