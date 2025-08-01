Ferrari extends Fred Vasseur’s contract as F1 team boss

FERRARI has announced a multi-year contract extension for Formula One team boss Fred Vasseur, reinforcing confidence in his leadership. The move follows months of speculation about his future, particularly after reports linked Ferrari to other candidates, including former Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna stated, “Today we want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved. It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership, a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility.”

Vasseur, who joined Ferrari in 2023, played a crucial role in securing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season. Despite Ferrari trailing McLaren by 268 points this season, Vasseur’s leadership has been praised internally.

Hamilton, who has yet to secure a podium finish with Ferrari, defended Vasseur earlier this year, saying, “I love working with Fred. Fred’s the main reason I’m in this team. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top.”

Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, now with Williams, noted the team’s effort to silence rumours. “From the outside it just looks like they want to cancel the noise,“ he said.

Vasseur acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating, “This renewal is not just a confirmation—it’s a challenge to keep progressing. Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them.”

Teammate Charles Leclerc expressed relief at the announcement, saying, “Fred really knows how to leave his emotions aside and have a clear vision of where we are at.”

Ferrari last won a championship in 2008, with Kimi Raikkonen securing the drivers’ title in 2007. - Reuters