KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is committed to resolving disputes in the South China Sea constructively through diplomatic channels and appropriate forums, especially as it assumes the ASEAN chairmanship next year, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

As the ASEAN-China dialogue coordinator from Aug 2024 to July 2027, Malaysia will continue to assert its firm stance on safeguarding maritime security, including addressing intrusions at Beting Patinggi Ali in Sarawak, Mohamad told the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Malaysia remains resolute in ensuring its sovereignty and interests are protected. All parties must avoid actions that provoke tensions and practice self-restraint,” he said.

He added that the Foreign Ministry consistently issues protest notes to nations whose vessels or assets are found encroaching into Malaysian waters.

Mohamad was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) regarding government efforts to counter intrusions at Beting Patinggi Ali since 2013. Shahidan also queried alternative measures, given the perceived ineffectiveness of protest notes and surveillance against China, which does not recognise the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Mohamad said the fourth ASEAN-China Joint Working Group meeting, co-chaired by Malaysia, is currently underway in Vientiane, Laos, to finalise the long-awaited Code of Conduct (COC) for the South China Sea.

“This COC must be honoured by all ASEAN member states and China, signatories of the Declaration on the Conduct (DOC) in 2002. We are now in the final stages of its negotiation,” he said.

He also reiterated Malaysia’s rejection of China’s claims in the South China Sea, particularly those based on the Nine-Dash Line or maps published by China that include Malaysia’s maritime territories.

Addressing security concerns at Beting Patinggi Ali, Mohamad assured that the government, through the National Security Council (MKN), the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM), and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), is taking the issue seriously.

“Measures include routine patrols, monitoring and enforcement to ensure Malaysia’s continued presence in the area,” he said.

The government has consistently maintained that Beting Patinggi Ali is part of Malaysia’s territory and lies within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), dismissing claims from other parties.