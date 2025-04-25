KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said will represent the Malaysian government in delivering an oral statement at the public hearings on Israel’s occupation of Palestine this Monday.

Azalina, in a post on her Facebook page, announced that Malaysia would participate in the public hearings to be held at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

“Thank you to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for the trust in allowing me to represent Malaysia and present issues of international law at the ICJ,“ she said.

The Pengerang MP also called on Malaysians to pray for the people of Palestine.

Israel resumed its military assault on the Gaza Strip on March 18, after ending a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in effect since January.

The number of Palestinians killed since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023 has surpassed 50,000, with the majority being women and children.