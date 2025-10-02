Malaysia to establish sovereign AI cloud to safeguard national capabilities

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will establish a Sovereign AI Cloud to ensure Malaysia’s national artificial intelligence capabilities remain secure and sovereign.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated this initiative will support government services and the country’s digital development.

He revealed this matter was among key issues discussed at the National Digital Economy and 4IR Council meeting which he chaired this morning.

The meeting also addressed the implementation of MyDigital ID which requires strengthening according to the Prime Minister.

Anwar emphasised that MyGov Malaysia’s status demands cooperation and support from all ministries and agencies.

All these efforts form part of Malaysia’s preparations to become an AI-driven nation by 2030.

The council additionally endorsed the proposed National Quantum Policy during the meeting.

This policy will commence with establishing a National Quantum Task Force to strengthen preparedness.

The task force will address quantum technology advancements and the Q-Day threat which could compromise national data security.

Quantum threats also pose risks to Malaysia’s digital infrastructure according to the Prime Minister.

Anwar stressed these measures are critical for ensuring Malaysia remains competitive and resilient.

He added that such preparations will help the nation meet future technological challenges effectively. – Bernama