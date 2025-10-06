Malaysia to facilitate Pakistan meat exports worth US$200 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will facilitate the export of agricultural and livestock products from Pakistan, including beef and other types of meat, to the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced this as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation between the two nations.

He stated that Malaysia has already increased the import of rice from Pakistan.

Anwar made these remarks at a press conference during Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Malaysia.

“There is interest to export beef and meat into Malaysia. We will facilitate this, of course.”

“Since you (Shehbaz) have assured us that the prices will be competitive, we will certainly do what is necessary to facilitate the meat export mentioned by Shehbaz worth up to US$200 million,” said Anwar.

The prime minister noted that Malaysia and Pakistan have enjoyed friendly federal relations since 1957.

He highlighted that historical ties in cultural, educational, research, and defence fields have been established from the beginning.

“Our joint aspiration is that we need to further enhance collaboration in all fields.”

Anwar added that both countries need to further explore cooperation in areas such as defence, agriculture and renewable energy amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Shehbaz also sought better collaboration in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and information and communications technology (ICT).

Cooperation in innovation, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), digital, electrical and electronics, as well as semiconductor was also discussed.

“Pakistan is among the Muslim countries which were clearly far ahead initially in these fields.”

“Therefore, that potential is still there now that there’s stability in the country, and we would certainly welcome any collaboration,” he added.

Shehbaz’s three-day visit starting Oct 5 marked his first official visit to Malaysia since assuming office on March 4, 2024.

According to a joint statement, Anwar and Shehbaz recognised the vast potential in trade and investment.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

They reaffirmed their commitment to promoting balanced and sustainable economic ties through enhanced market access and business facilitation.

This includes the effective utilisation of the Malaysia–Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA).

Malaysia expressed its intention to expand palm oil exports to Pakistan, in line with increasing demand within Pakistan’s food processing and manufacturing sectors.

“Both leaders agreed to ensure a stable and sustainable supply chain, while upholding environmentally responsible practices,” said the statement.

Anwar and Shehbaz also acknowledged the growing global demand for halal products and services.

The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the halal field and are committed to facilitate mutual recognition of halal certification.

They will strengthen halal food supply and product manufacturing, as well as share best practices of halal certification.

In addition, they also acknowledged the importance of sustainable agricultural practices.

They agreed to explore joint research, innovation and the development of sustainable agricultural production methods. – Bernama