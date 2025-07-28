Malaysia to highlight Gaza oppression at Geneva parliament conference

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul will reinforce Malaysia’s stance on the ongoing oppression of Palestinians in Gaza during the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva. The event, held from July 28 to 31 at the Palais des Nations, gathers over 110 parliamentary leaders worldwide.

Johari is set to speak at the General Debate session on July 29, themed “A World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace, Justice and Prosperity for All.” His address will focus on advocating for an international system rooted in justice, rule of law, and strong parliamentary institutions.

“He will emphasise Malaysia’s firm position on the continuous suffering in Gaza and urge global parliaments to act when humanitarian principles are violated,” stated the Office of the Speaker. The conference, co-organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations, serves as a key platform for legislative leaders to collaborate on global peace efforts.

As AIPA President, Johari will also hold bilateral talks with counterparts, including Iran, to strengthen UN Charter adherence and international law. “ASEAN’s collective voice supports Palestinian sovereignty and peaceful resolutions based on humanitarian principles,” the statement added. - Bernama