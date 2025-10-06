KUALA LUMPUR: More than 1,000 library and information professionals from across Southeast Asia will gather in Kuala Lumpur next week for a regional congress focused on the future of librarianship in an increasingly digital world.

The 19th Congress of Southeast Asian Librarians (CONSAL XIX 2025), taking place from June 16 to 19, will bring together delegates from all 10 ASEAN member states to promote knowledge sharing and cross-border cooperation in a sector undergoing rapid technological change.

National Library of Malaysia director-general Edy Irwan Zulkafli said that while the library sector faces growing pressure from rapid technological change, it is adapting by embracing digital tools to enhance public access to information and services.

“With CONSAL XIX 2025 as a platform, we are able to discuss issues related to librarianship at both the national and ASEAN levels, while offering insights and recommendations to countries that are still developing their library services,” he said.

He was speaking to Bernama after briefing on CONSAL XIX 2025 at the National Library here today.

The congress, he added, will provide platform to address common challenges, with each country presenting a Country Report outlining developments, initiatives and obstacles in the field of library and information science.

The four-day programme will include keynote addresses, academic paper presentations and interactive sessions, as well as exhibitions and library visits across Kuala Lumpur, Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya and Negeri Sembilan.

A high-level session involving the heads of ASEAN delegations will also be held to strengthen regional collaboration.

Malaysia will host CONSAL for the third time, following previous editions in 1981 and 1996, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expected to officiate this year’s congress at the World Trade Centre, themed ‘Inclusive Knowledge: Bridging Divides, Empowering All’.