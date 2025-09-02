Malaysia to host SIGGRAPH Asia 2026, boosting digital ecosystem

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia has successfully secured the bid to host the Special Interest Group on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques Asia 2026 conference.

Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong announced this significant achievement during his keynote address at the ASEAN Digital Content Summit 2025.

He stated that the event will be held under the Malaysia MADANI government framework to strengthen the national digital ecosystem.

“This conference will position ASEAN as a global creative powerhouse through enhanced collaboration and innovation,“ Wilson emphasised.

The prestigious event is expected to attract over 3,000 industry professionals from Asia, the United States, and Europe.

SIGGRAPH Asia 2026 will create substantial opportunities for collaboration and investment in Malaysia’s creative technology sector.

Wilson highlighted the government’s full commitment to supporting the computer graphics and interactive techniques industry.

He described the hosting rights as a testament to Malaysia’s vision for a sustainable and inclusive digital future.

The current SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 edition will be held in Hong Kong this December.

This achievement marks another milestone in Malaysia’s growing reputation as a regional digital hub. – Bernama