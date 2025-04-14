PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will invite Thailand, the world’s third-largest palm oil producer, to join the Forestry, Agriculture, Commodity and Trade (FACT) Dialogue Partners to strengthen collaboration among producing countries.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said Thailand’s participation is important, given its status as a major producer of commodities such as palm oil and rubber, although it is not currently listed as a FACT member country.

“Thailand is not part of it as yet, but we will invite them. They were invited before but were unable to attend.

“Now that producing countries are coming together, this can become a very important platform,“ he told reporters after the official opening of the FACT Forum 2025 here today.

According to recent data, Thailand is expected to produce about 3.7 million metric tonnes of palm oil in 2024/2025, accounting for around four percent of global output.

This places Thailand behind Indonesia and Malaysia, which contribute 59 percent and 24 percent of global production, respectively.

Johari said FACT provides a platform for producing countries like Malaysia and Indonesia to share their experiences in managing the commodity industry sustainably, while also hearing perspectives from consumer countries.

“Indonesia shared their experience, Malaysia did the same, and so did other producers. The consumer countries, in turn, contribute their needs and expectations.

“This gives us a basis for comparison and helps us strategise collectively. I believe that, in time, all parties will embrace and adopt sustainable principles,“ he said.

Held for the first time in Malaysia, the FACT Forum 2025, with the theme ‘Enhancing Support for Smallholders’, gathers key producing and consumer nations to discuss issues related to commodities, sustainability, and global trade.

This year, the forum is hosted by the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, which starts from today until April 17.

Key highlights of the forum include bilateral meetings between the Malaysian and United Kingdom (UK) governments and a field visit to Carey Island for an engagement session with Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO)-certified smallholders, including the indigenous Mah Meri community.

The forum will also feature knowledge-sharing and discussion sessions.

FACT Forum 2025 builds on the progress made in previous dialogues, particularly FACT Forum 2024, which was held in Bali, Indonesia, to enhance support for smallholders in their transition toward more sustainable and resilient production systems.

The FACT dialogue partners currently consists of 28 countries – 14 producing countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Ghana, Liberia, and Nigeria, and 14 consumer countries including the UK, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, Germany, the European Union, the United States, and Japan.