Trump administration publishes cache of RFK assassination records

NEW YORK: The U.S. National Archives has released thousands of pages of records related to the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, according to the agency’s website, following President Donald Trump’s order to publish previously classified information.

The National Archives released over 10,000 pages of records in connection with the Kennedy’s killing, according to details on its website on Friday.

The move is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to declassify information about the assassinations of a number of high-profile Americans.

The agency previously published records related to 1963 assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy, who was killed several years before the senator, his brother.

“Lifting the veil on the RFK papers is a necessary step toward restoring trust in American government,“ U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the senator’s son, said in a statement.

The health chief has previously said he believes his father was killed by multiple gunmen, an assertion that contradicts official accounts.

The Trump administration has also promised to declassify records related to the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

The National Archives did not respond to a request for comment on when to expect the King files or whether more files would be released in connection with the killings of the Kennedy brothers.