Malaysia to launch AI guidelines for media and digital content

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is preparing to introduce the Guidelines for Responsible AI Communication, a framework designed to guide professionals in media, public relations, and digital content creation.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil emphasised that these guidelines will align with the National AI Roadmap, ensuring ethical and transparent practices as AI continues to influence public discourse.

Fahmi highlighted the importance of human oversight in AI-driven communication, stating, “We live in an age where communication is borderless and increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence ... even as machines evolve, one thing must never change - human ethics and judgment must lead.”

He made these remarks during his keynote address at the Kuala Lumpur International PR Conference (KLIP 7), delivered virtually from Geneva, where he is attending the WSIS+20 summit.

The minister stressed that Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year requires leadership rooted in vision, empathy, and ethics.

He also commended the KLIP 7 theme, “Impactful AI, Social Media Communication and Online Education,“ for addressing the evolving role of technology in information sharing.

Fahmi pointed to the Venice Pledge, a global standard for ethical AI communication, as a key reference.

He acknowledged the contributions of Jaffri Amin Osman, president of the Institute of Public Relations Malaysia (IPRM), in shaping the pledge as part of the Global Alliance for Public Relations.

The conference, now in its fifth year, serves as a platform for PR and communication professionals, academics, and industry leaders from ASEAN and beyond.

This year’s event includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking sessions, offering insights into the latest trends in AI and digital communication. – Bernama