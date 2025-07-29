Malaysia to launch Children’s Council empowering kids as MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia on Children’s Rights (APPGM-CR) is setting up a Children’s Council to enable children to act as temporary MPs and advocate for their rights.

Chairman Rodziah Ismail stated that this initiative ensures children’s perspectives are heard directly, rather than filtered through adult interpretations.

Rodziah, who is also the Ampang MP, explained that the council will begin as a pilot project in constituencies represented by APPGM-CR members.

She cited international examples where children’s parliaments have successfully amplified youth voices.

“This isn’t just about participation—it’s about recognising rights that may have been ignored,“ she said during a press conference at Parliament.

The group recently submitted Malaysia’s children’s rights report to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, highlighting issues like education gaps, rural access, teacher training, sexual abuse, child labour, and healthcare barriers.

APPGM-CR, formed in October last year, includes 12 MPs, senators, and 13 NGO representatives. – Bernama