KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with ASEAN partners to not only keep pace with global technological advancements but also position the region as a global leader in ethical, innovative, and inclusive digital, telecommunications, and multimedia governance.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year presents an opportunity to catalyse efforts in driving regional initiatives and shaping policies for the rapidly evolving online space.

“ASEAN’s collaborative spirit and shared vision provide a strong foundation to address cross-border challenges, and through our leadership, we aim to establish frameworks for digital innovation, cybersecurity, and equitable access to technology,” he said in his keynote address at the International Regulatory Conference (IRC) 2025, here today.

Fahmi said that by fostering harmonised regulations across the region, Malaysia aims to ensure over 700 million ASEAN citizens benefit from technological advancements and lead discussions on ethical telecommunications and multimedia governance, ensuring that ASEAN stays at the forefront of global technological advancements.

The minister also underscored Malaysia’s ambition to lead global conversations on navigating the complexities of an increasingly connected world.

“In the rapidly transforming landscape of our global online ecosystem, we are no longer passive observers but active architects of a future that promises unprecedented connectivity, challenges, and opportunities,” Fahmi said.

IRC 2025 hosted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) brings together industry leaders, policymakers and global experts from ASEAN, Australia, the United States, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Themed ‘Leaping into the Quantum Frontier: Regulation and Innovation in the Tech Era’, the conference explores the balance between technological advancement and responsible regulation in the rapidly evolving online connected landscape.