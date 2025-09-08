Malaysia to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after earthquake

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan following the devastating earthquake that struck the country last month.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief aid will include medical support, food supplies and non-food essentials.

The government will also consider financial assistance with the exact amount to be determined by the Cabinet.

Ahmad Zahid confirmed that search and rescue operations by the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team will not be required for this disaster response.

The decision was made based on information received from the Afghan Embassy in Malaysia and the Foreign Ministry.

Ahmad Zahid expressed deep sorrow and sympathy for the Afghan people affected by the tragedy that claimed many lives and caused extensive infrastructure damage.

The Malaysian government extended condolences to all Afghans affected by the disaster and reaffirmed its commitment to international relief efforts.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush mountain region on August 31, approximately 27 kilometres southwest of Asadabad city.

The earthquake has resulted in more than 2,200 fatalities and left approximately 3,600 people injured.

Another earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude struck the same region on September 2, compounding the disaster’s impact on the affected communities. – Bernama