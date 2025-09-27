Malaysia to safeguard natural heritage for world-class tourism industry

MELAKA: Malaysia must safeguard its natural heritage to build a tourism industry that is both world-class and future-ready, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that by doing so, Malaysia could capture the imagination of travellers from across the globe.

“Environmental stewardship is the cornerstone of this approach. As one of the world’s 12 megadiverse nations, Malaysia is home to more than 15,000 plant species and 175,000 fauna species.

“Protecting these rainforests, mangroves and coral reefs is not just a national duty but a global responsibility. When these ecosystems flourish and thrive, they will in turn become natural magnets for tourists,” he said when launching the World Tourism Day (WTD) 2025: Tourism and Sustainable Transformation and the 7th World Tourism Conference (WTC) here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Anwar outlined Malaysia’s strategy to prioritise high-value tourism segments for sustainable long-term growth.

He was speaking at an event also attended by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and United Nations Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

Anwar identified nature-based tourism, adventure tourism, and Muslim-friendly travel as key priority areas for development.

The government is also focusing on medical and wellness services, educational journeys, business events and digital nomad hubs.

“Together, these priorities form the backbone of our strategy to grow our tourism sector meaningfully, sustainably and with resilience for the years to come,” he said.

Anwar highlighted the promotion of circular models and revenue-sharing mechanisms to channel tourism returns back into local destinations.

This approach helps address the ‘invisible burden’ of maintaining the infrastructure and ecosystems that tourism depends upon.

On tourism emissions, Anwar emphasised that no country can achieve an industry-wide shift alone, making multilateral cooperation essential.

He stated that Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair this year, is working to deepen regional integration through more seamless travel.

The government aims to establish harmonised standards and stronger sustainability frameworks across the region.

“The elephant in the room is tourism emissions, especially from aviation, which accounts for half of the sector’s direct emissions,” Anwar said.

Malaysia is responding by investing heavily in Sustainable Aviation Fuel, with the first biomass-based facilities due in 2027.

This step will both decarbonise travel and create new green industries and jobs according to the Prime Minister. - Bernama