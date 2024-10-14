Malaysia to share experience on renewable energy, food security at AIPA General Assembly

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will share its experience on renewable energy, food security and artificial intelligence at the upcoming ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly in Laos from Oct 18 to 24.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said these key areas would be Malaysia’s focus, alongside sharing the nation’s experience in addressing related challenges.

“We will share knowledge on renewable energy, like how we’ve introduced solar technology in Parliament, and part of our policy is to avoid traditional energy sources like fossil fuels by 2050. This means we will rely heavily on other renewable sources such as hydro or solar.

“Malaysia will also raise the issue of food security and propose that ASEAN parliaments discuss this at AIPA because we have vast knowledge, land and human resources,” he said at a press conference in Parliament today.

Johari said that Malaysia would also propose that ASEAN work together to ensure rapid economic growth in the region to attract global investors and benefit the people of its member states.

He will also advocate for stronger cooperation between the legislative and executive branches to ensure that it functions as an effective check-and-balance body for the government, thus safeguarding public interests.

“Currently, there is a tendency for everyone to work in silos. While we are on track to become the fourth-largest economy in the world, if we combine our forces as an ASEAN entity, we can achieve even better than that.

“When the economy thrives and all attention is focused on Asia, ASEAN will surely become a hub for investment. We want to impress global investors not only with solid growth but also as a zone of peace, freedom and neutrality,” he said.

Johari is set to leave for Vientiane this Friday, where he will assume the AIPA presidency.