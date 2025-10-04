Malaysia to strengthen heart treatment with new Serdang facilities by 2027

SERDANG: The Health Ministry will add two invasive cardiology laboratories at Serdang Heart Centre with procurement scheduled for 2026.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this step is crucial for strengthening cardiac treatment in government hospitals.

He emphasised the importance of preventing cardiovascular disease, which remains the leading cause of death in Malaysia.

“We will add, God willing, two more ICLs at Serdang Heart Centre,” he told reporters after attending the MADANI Heroes Tour 2025 World Heart Day celebration at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah here today.

Dzulkefly said the ministry expects the new facilities to become operational in 2027.

He explained that KKM is taking a multi-pronged approach by enhancing acute treatment facilities at main hospitals including those in Serang, Penang and Sarawak.

Several hospitals in Melaka, Miri and Tawau have already received angiography lab additions worth 14.5 million ringgit.

“If we only depend on curative treatment, we will always be in a crisis situation,” he stated.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey found one in three Malaysians has high cholesterol.

One in three suffers from hypertension while one in six has diabetes.

Dzulkefly described these statistics as the “recipe” for an ongoing cardiovascular disease crisis.

He stressed that early screening, active lifestyles, healthy eating and risk factor management remain critically important.

Regarding Budget 2026, Dzulkefly said KKM is in intensive discussions with the Finance Ministry and related parties.

He indicated they are working to strengthen health allocations including for heart treatment.

“We understand there are positive developments and, God willing, there will be good news for all of us,” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to table Budget 2026 on 10 October.

Budget 2025 allocated 45.3 billion ringgit to KKM, increased from 41.2 billion ringgit in 2024. – Bernama