Malaysia urges ASEAN to speak up on Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has called on ASEAN to speak firmly and collectively in defence of international law, citing the crises in Gaza and Myanmar as tests of the bloc’s moral responsibility.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan underscored that ASEAN must not remain on the sidelines in the face of global injustices, stressing the bloc’s responsibility to leverage its voice on the international stage to defend the oppressed and promote solutions anchored in international law and universal principles.

Mohamad emphasised the need for ASEAN to reflect deeply to play a meaningful and proactive role in shaping global progress, including by taking a united and firm stance on critical issues such as peace, justice, equality, human rights and the rule of law.

“The total siege of Gaza by the Israeli forces is causing mass starvations and deaths.The atrocities committed against the Palestinian people continue to reflect indifference and double standards... they are a direct result of the erosion of the sanctity of international law.

“ASEAN cannot remain silent. We have a voice in world affairs, and we must use our voice to speak up for the oppressed, and offer solutions grounded in principles and international law,” he said during the opening remarks at ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, here, today.

At the regional level, Mohamad said ASEAN has asserted and demonstrated its proactiveness during crises, including taking a swift and immediate action following the tragic earthquake that struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand.

He said ASEAN’s swift response demonstrates its core values of compassion, unity and humanitarian spirit that have defined the bloc since its inception, and affirms the region’s steadfast commitment to standing by Myanmar during this period of crisis.

“We call on the stakeholders in Myanmar to cease hostilities, and to extend and expand the ceasefire, to facilitate the long and difficult path towards recovery,and ease the suffering of the people of Myanmar.

“This tragedy has reminded us that crises do not recognise borders. Natural disasters are much like the global challenges that demand collective resolve and solidarity,” he stated.

He said the same spirit must now guide the bloc as it confronts the challenges within and beyond the region, as well as the uncertainties of the present and of the future.

Mohamad chairs the closed-door ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit, 2nd ASEAN–GCC, and ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

As the chair and host of ASEAN 2025, themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, Malaysia will host the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the KLCC from May 26 to 27.