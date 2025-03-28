KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians in South Sudan have been urged to prioritise their safety, and leave the country immediately as risks escalate and while commercial flights remain available.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said the ministry, through the High Commission of Malaysia in Nairobi, Kenya, is closely monitoring the security situation in South Sudan following recent developments that have led to increased insecurity in the country.

“Given the heightened risks and the potential for further deterioration of the situation, the ministry strongly urges all remaining Malaysians in South Sudan to prioritise their safety and make preparations to immediately leave the country while commercial flights remain operational,” it stated.

The ministry added that the High Commission is in contact with Malaysians through available channels, while coordination with United Nations authorities is ongoing to ascertain the status of the 18 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers currently serving under the United Nations Police (UNPOL).

“All of them are reported to be safe,” the statement read.

The ministry also advises against all travel to South Sudan.

“The safety and well-being of Malaysian citizens abroad remain the government’s utmost priority. The ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates as necessary,” the ministry stated.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Nairobi at 611, Runda Grove, Runda, P.O. Box 42286-00100, Nairobi, or reach the embassy by telephone at +254 111 052710 (office) / +254 741 603952 or +254 704 770367 (mobile), or via email at mwnairobi@kln.gov.my.