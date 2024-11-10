Malaysia urges UNSC to ensure safety of UNIFIL personnel

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has urged the UN Security Council to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) following Zionist Israel regime’s attack on it headquarters in Naqoura, Lebanon on Oct 10.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement Friday said Malaysia strongly condemned the attack which resulted in the injury of two UNIFIL’s peacekeepers.

The Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) 850-11, stationed in Tibnin and Marakah, are reported to be safe.

Malaysia also condemns airstrikes by the Zionist Israeli regime the same day on the densely populated residential area in Ras el-Nabaa and al-Nuweiri in central Beirut, which killed 22 people and injured dozens of others.

It said these continuing indiscriminate attacks targeting UN personnel and innocent civilian populations are a grave violation of international law.

The attack against UNIFIL is an attack against the Security Council as well as the sanctity of the UN Charter, it added.

“Malaysia urges the international community to take bold action to end Israel’s impunity and compel it to adhere to international law and comply with Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 1701 (2006),” the statement read.