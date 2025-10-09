Malaysian activists recount Gaza mission detention by Israeli forces

KUALA LUMPUR: Several volunteers from the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza have shared their distressing experiences facing Israeli soldiers during their detention last week.

Nurfarahin Romli, known as Farah Lee, recounted being detained and handcuffed while participating in the Palestine humanitarian mission aboard the vessel Grande Blu.

She emotionally addressed thousands gathered at the ‘Himpunan Solidariti Bersama Gaza: Gelombang Malaysia, Palestin Merdeka’ at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

Farah Lee described how they protested after being denied drinking water throughout the day and refused to return to their cells until basic needs were met.

“We told them we would not go back into the cell if the soldiers did not give us water,“ she said during the solidarity gathering.

She maintained her protest lasted nearly half an hour as she stood her ground to defend her companions.

Farah Lee also described being roughly forced into her cell by authorities but maintained her courage and conviction.

“I was not afraid because I knew I was right... I was pulled, pushed and thrown into the cell... but I remained brave,“ she recounted.

Singer and humanitarian activist Zizi Kirana shared similar bitter experiences after Israeli soldiers intercepted her vessel.

Zizi, whose real name is Nur Fazelah Mad Tahil, was aboard the Huga vessel during the interception.

She and fellow activist Ardell Aryana were among the first individuals brought to the Port of Ashdod following the incident.

“I was left under the scorching sun for an hour and a half with my companion... our hijabs were pulled and removed,“ Zizi described.

She emphasized they remained steadfast despite the treatment, recognizing this mirrored what Gaza women endure daily.

Zizi also recalled Israeli immigration officers greeting them with cynical remarks at the counter.

“When they said, ‘Welcome to Israel, have you been to Israel before?’, I confidently replied, ‘You should open and read the first page of my passport,‘” she stated.

She explained that officers immediately threw her passport and dragged her to the next table after her response.

Zizi stressed the ordeal strengthened rather than weakened her resolve to continue standing up for Palestinians.

The activists expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the MADANI government for securing their release.

Humanitarian activist Nur Hazwani Afiqah was deeply moved that their group was released earlier than other international delegations.

“We were truly surprised because among those released early from prison was our group,“ said Nur Hazwani, who was aboard the Hio vessel with her sister Heliza Helmi.

She attributed their swift release to the strong support from the Malaysian government.

Nur Hazwani added the early release boosted morale among all Malaysian activists and reassured their families.

Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, known as Ardell Aryana, also extended gratitude to the Prime Minister and supporters.

“The spirit we carried was actually the spirit of all of you,“ Ardell Aryana expressed to the crowd.

She thanked the Prime Minister for working tirelessly to secure their release and all who support Palestinian freedom.

Twenty-three Malaysian volunteers detained by Israeli forces during the humanitarian mission safely returned home last night.

They received an emotional welcome at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 from grateful supporters. – Bernama