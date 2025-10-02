Malaysian-boarded flotilla vessel intercepted by Israel near Gaza

SEPANG: A ship carrying two Malaysian volunteers as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla has been intercepted by Israeli forces near Gaza’s maritime boundary.

Former journalist Zainal Rashid Ahmad, one of the Malaysians aboard the Fair Lady vessel, reported that the interception occurred at approximately 9.17am local Gaza time (2.17pm, local time).

In a live broadcast, Zainal—commonly known as ZRA—said the ship’s captain had ordered all crew members to dispose of their mobile phones into the sea, following the mission’s standard operating procedures.

“We are already surrounded by four vessels—one ship and three boats. This may be the last moment you see us live. I believe the ship is very close to Gaza now,“ he said during the broadcast with the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre.

“On the left of Fair Lady there are two ships, and in front of us there is another. They are creating large waves,“ he added.

The second Malaysian aboard the Fair Lady is Muhammad Abdullah, known as Ustaz Muhammad Kechik.

Following their detention, the total number of Malaysians arrested by Israeli authorities since the previous night has increased to 18.