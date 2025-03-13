KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and a Malaysian delegation are currently in London to conduct an empirical study on the proposed separation of the roles of Attorney General and Public Prosecutor.

Azalina said the visit marks the final phase of the study, following trips to Canada and Australia last year to examine in greater detail the models implemented in those countries as references for best practices and to identify a suitable framework for Malaysia.

“This empirical study began with a roundtable discussion co-organised by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU, JPM), University College London and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. The session, attended by legal experts and academics, focused on the structure and functions of the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor as practised in Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

“The session, moderated by Professor Jeff King from the Faculty of Laws, University College London, was attended by more than 30 participants from Malaysia and the UK,” she said in a statement today.

Azalina said the delegation also met with the Attorney General for England and Wales, Lord Hermer KC, at the Ministry of Justice, where they were briefed on the current system in the UK and the roles and functions of the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor.

The delegation also met the Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to reciprocate his visit to the Malaysian Parliament on Feb 19.

Azalina said they exchanged views on key parliamentary reform areas, particularly the role of select committees and their support systems in enhancing parliamentary functions.

Additionally, the delegation held discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service, the agency responsible for prosecuting criminal cases in the UK. The meeting covered the functions and powers of the Public Prosecutor as well as the relationship with the Attorney General.

The delegation also had the opportunity to engage with His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate, the body responsible for conducting periodic inspections of prosecution agencies as part of oversight and accountability measures.

“The Secretariat for the Empirical Study on the Separation of Powers between the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor is also tasked with preparing a final report on the study, which is expected to be presented to the Cabinet for consideration later this year,” she said.

“This empirical study is clear evidence of the MADANI Government’s commitment to institutional reform, ensuring improved governance for the well-being of the people and the nation,” she added.

The Malaysian delegation includes Selayang MP and Chair of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform, William Leong; Chair of the Senate Special Select Committee on Law Review, Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol; Besut MP Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh representing the opposition bloc; and Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong.

Also in the delegation are Solicitor General II Datuk Umar Saifuddin Jaafar, Malaysian Bar Council president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab, as well as senior officials from BHEUU and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

In addition to academic experts, representatives from civil society organisations and relevant NGOs are also involved, including the All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia; Integrity, Governance and Anti-Corruption; the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia; and the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs.