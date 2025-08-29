Malaysian diaspora in Busan celebrates National Day with deputy PM

BUSAN: Approximately fifty members of the Malaysian diaspora gathered in Busan for a National Day celebration organised by the Malaysian Embassy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof attended the event during his official working visit to South Korea.

The gathering united Malaysians from various backgrounds including students, professionals, and families living in Busan and surrounding regions.

There are currently one thousand two hundred and four Malaysians residing in South Korea according to official records.

Fadillah emphasised the crucial role of Malaysians abroad as national representatives during his address.

“You are ambassadors of our country. Whether working, raising families or studying, you carry the image of Malaysia and introduce it to the local community.

“This includes our culture, way of life and how we adapt, especially here in Korea,” he said.

The deputy prime minister engaged in discussions with the diaspora about Malaysia’s governance and energy sector developments.

He also listened to their perspectives on the country’s future direction during the exchange. – Bernama