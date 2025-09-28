Malaysian envoy prioritises student welfare in Indonesia, strengthening bilateral ties

SURABAYA: The welfare of Malaysian students in East Java remains a top priority for Malaysia’s diplomatic mission in Indonesia.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin stressed that people-to-people ties continue to be the foundation of the close friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

He conveyed this message while meeting more than 100 Malaysian students at Universitas Airlangga during the Malaysia Madani Programme and a get-together session organised by the National Union of Malaysian Students in Indonesia Surabaya on Saturday.

Syed Mohamad Hasrin advised students to take care of their health, safety and ensure that their travel documents remain valid.

“Always check the expiry dates of your passports and visas,“ he said.

He noted that this simple step can help prevent unnecessary difficulties while in Indonesia.

He also underlined the government’s commitment to student welfare through the embassy’s presence alongside Education Malaysia Indonesia.

Education Malaysia Indonesia operates as a unit under the Ministry of Higher Education.

The session also provided students with the opportunity to interact directly with him and better understand the role of the embassy.

In addition to meeting students in Surabaya, Syed Mohamad Hasrin visited Kediri, about 124 kilometres from Surabaya.

There he met 30 Malaysian students studying at three pesantren, which are Islamic boarding schools.

The informal gathering over dinner was described by students as a meaningful experience.

“The embassy’s presence made us feel appreciated, as if we were with our own family,“ said Muhammad Ehsan Mohd Suib, 23, from Selangor.

He has been studying at Pondok Pesantren Lirboyo for the past five years.

He said the visit renewed his motivation to remain focused on his studies.

In both meetings, the Ambassador stressed that Malaysia-Indonesia relations remain strong in trade, education, tourism and leadership ties.

“Malaysia continues to be a top destination for Indonesian students because of the internationally recognised quality of its higher education institutions,“ he said.

He confirmed that 11,445 Indonesian students are currently studying in Malaysia.

There are also 1,175 Malaysian students currently pursuing their studies in Indonesia.

These include Islamic studies at Pondok Pesantren Lirboyo and other pesantren across the country.

Surabaya, the capital of East Java known as the “City of Heroes”, is Indonesia’s second-largest metropolitan city.

It serves as a major hub for international students, including those from Malaysia. – Bernama