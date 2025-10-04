Malaysian humanitarian mission nears Gaza coast in flotilla effort

SERDANG: The Freedom Flotilla Coalition humanitarian mission with nine Malaysians aboard is expected to reach the yellow zone 300 nautical miles off the Gaza coast within the next 24 hours.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia chief executive officer Kamarul Zaman Shaharul Anwar said the mission involving nine ships is anticipated to enter the red zone in three to four days depending on sailing strategy.

He stated this mission focuses on sending international journalists, medical experts, and activists to Gaza.

The Conscience ship is carrying medical supplies and baby food worth 500,000 Malaysian ringgit according to Kamarul.

Doctors and journalists will spend two full days working on the Gaza coast if allowed to dock.

Kamarul added that Conscience carries 10 crew members, 20 international journalists, 21 medical professionals, three Turkish MPs, 34 activists, and six FFC Steering Committee members.

Eight Malaysian representatives aboard Conscience include chief delegate Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin Mohd Ali.

The Malaysian delegation includes three doctors, two lecturers, a MyCARE trustee, and an Astro Awani journalist.

Another Malaysian doctor Dr Maziah Muhammad is aboard the Umm Saad ship that left Sicily on September 27.

Approximately 150 participants from 25 countries are part of this FFC mission with MyCARE leading the Malaysian delegation.

The nine Malaysian representatives shared their readiness to face challenges in a live broadcast today.

They stated readiness despite not knowing when the Zionist regime may intercept them.

The volunteers promised to look out for each other and remain calm without provocation if Israeli military boards the ships.

They expressed commitment to the mission and hope for its success while emphasizing Gaza has not been forgotten.

Previous flotilla missions have been intercepted by Israeli military including ships in 2016, 2018, and 2024.

These interceptions led to detention of volunteers and international figures from over 40 countries. – Bernama