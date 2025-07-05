Malaysian immigration warns against fake agents offering services

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) has clarified that it has never appointed any agents to handle immigration-related services. Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban emphasised that all immigration matters must be processed directly at official Immigration Offices.

He warned the public against falling for fraudulent offers on social media, particularly those promising “backdoor” immigration solutions. “JIM will not compromise and will continue to monitor and investigate social media accounts involved in these scams,“ he said in a statement.

Zakaria highlighted concerns over social media accounts offering services such as removing blacklist status from JIM’s system and processing applications for the non-existent Manpower Recalibration Programme for foreigners, including illegal immigrants. Investigations revealed these accounts charge fees for their fraudulent services.

“This activity is confirmed as a form of fraud and an attempt to deceive the public by involving the Immigration Department to make illegal profits,“ he said.

The MADANI government, through the Home Ministry and JIM, remains committed to strengthening enforcement against such illegal activities to maintain public trust in Malaysia’s immigration system.