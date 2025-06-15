KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Media Council (MMC) marks a historic milestone, fulfilling a 50-year vision first proposed by Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, which stakeholders have hailed as a turning point for media self-regulation.

MMC founding board member Datuk Sardahthisa James said the establishment represented a paradigm shift in media governance, enabling industry players to set their ethical standards and best practices while fostering constructive collaboration with the government.

“It does not mean that the government is abdicating its role in regulating the media, as it will always be needed to navigate an environment that considers certain matters sensitive.

“What the MMC does is provide an opportunity for the media to be constructive and work with the government on what these good practices should constitute,“ the Daily Express editor-in-chief told Bernama today.

The MMC Act took effect yesterday, with Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announcing the council’s 12-member founding board at the HAWANA 2025 celebration main event, which Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre.

James noted that while the late Tun Abdul Razak’s original vision for the MMC focused on guiding media operations, he could not have anticipated the way digital media and Generative AI would revolutionise information, helping people make informed decisions.

“Therefore, the MMC must now develop strategies to navigate these challenges and propose solutions that serve Malaysian media while meeting public expectations,“ he said.

He added that the MMC’s immediate challenge lies in addressing the impact of emerging technologies, including digital media and Generative AI, on information dissemination while developing acceptable guidelines for Malaysian media practitioners.

James, who is also a member of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Board of Governors, highlighted the council’s inclusive nature, noting significant representation from East Malaysian media, particularly from Sabah, in line with the spirit of equal partnership enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement, which determines journalistic standards.

Meanwhile, Utusan Borneo Sabah editor-in-chief Datuk Lichong Angkui lauded the MADANI Government and Anwar for finally establishing MMC after decades of advocacy from industry stakeholders.

“Certainly, the HAWANA 2025 stage has become a historic moment for us, the media fraternity, to celebrate with smiles of joy as the dream of seeing this council formed has finally become a reality,“ he said.

Lichong expressed hope that the MMC would not only serve as a regulatory body but, more importantly, as a strong, independent, and inclusive protector in preserving the integrity and freedom of the media in this country.

Tawau Journalists and Media Practitioners Association (Pewarta) deputy chairman Tamrin Jamil said the MMC’s establishment is timely to safeguard the local media industry amid rapid technological advancements.

“MMC not only functions as a regulatory body but also as a crucial support system for local media agencies and practitioners,“ he said, adding that the establishment reflects the MADANI Government’s commitment to implementing institutional reform.

“It also serves as a mechanism to rebuild public trust in the media by promoting media literacy and ethical journalism,“ he added.

Veteran journalist Lagatah Toyos of the Daily Express said the MMC could further consolidate Malaysia’s media industry, particularly local outlets in Sabah, allowing them to remain resilient, relevant, and credible despite the challenges of the modern era.

“MMC is also expected to help restore public trust in the journalism profession while prioritising the welfare and safety of media practitioners, regardless of whether they are from government or private media,“ she added.