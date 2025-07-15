Malaysian Media Council to operate independently without govt interference

PUTRAJAYA: The newly established Malaysian Media Council (MMC) will function independently to resolve media industry challenges without government interference, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He emphasised that the council will operate autonomously from the Communications Ministry, ensuring an inclusive and ethical media landscape.

Fahmi highlighted the importance of stakeholder involvement in maintaining media independence, responsibility, and credibility.

His remarks came during the appointment ceremony of the MMC founding board members, attended by Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and other key officials.

Six of the 12 founding board members received their appointment letters, selected based on expertise in journalism, media, academia, and communications.

The MMC was formalised under the Malaysian Media Council Act 2025 (Act 868), effective June 14, to uphold media freedom and ensure accurate public information.

The government has pledged support for the MMC’s legal and financial needs during its initial phase.

Fahmi expressed confidence that the council could eventually become self-sustaining, with operational decisions left to the founding board.

Funding discussions between the Communications Ministry and the MMC board are underway to determine financial requirements.

The first MMC Annual General Meeting is scheduled for November 7, where new board members will be elected. – Bernama