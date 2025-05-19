KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Malaysian Product, Japanese Taste’ programme held at Don Don Donki Malaysia in conjunction with the 2025 Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign serves as a platform for local entrepreneurs to penetrate international markets, especially Japan.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Trade, Distribution and Business Sector senior director Datuk Rohaizi Bahari said the programme, which was launched today, would encourage local companies to improve product quality, packaging, certification, food labelling and production capacity.

“This is the result of a strategic collaboration between KPDN and Don Don Donki Malaysia. Today also marks an important step in efforts to strengthen the country’s economic identity through the empowerment of local products.

“This initiative, through the ‘Local 2 Global Retail’ programme, will showcase quality and innovative Malaysian products in a presentation concept inspired by Japanese tastes,” he said at the launch of the ‘Malaysian Product, Japanese Taste’ programme at the Don Don Donki Mid Valley branch today.

Rohaizi said the programme involved the sale of products from five local companies and brands with a total of 281 stock keeping units (SKUs) at four Don Don Donki Malaysia branches, namely at Lot 10 Bukit Bintang, Mid Valley Megamall, Sunway Pyramid, and NU Sentral.

“This programme will be expanded to Japan in August this year. A total of 19 Malaysian brand companies will be involved with 70 SKUs that will be marketed at three Don Don Donki branches in Japan, namely in Hokkaido, Tohoku and Chubu, as well as Kyushu,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rohaizi said that the ‘Malaysian Product, Japanese Taste’ programme also shows that international retail industry players are supporting the government’s efforts in stimulating domestic economic growth and expanding the market of local companies to the global level.

“This programme not only introduces unique Malaysian products to customers who love Japanese concepts, but also builds awareness of the quality, creativity and accessibility of our products in the international market.

“The existence of Don Don Donki with more than 50 branches in the Asian region, including Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand and Taiwan, is also a strategic opportunity for local entrepreneurs to penetrate overseas markets,” he said.

He explained that based on the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) data, the wholesale and retail trade sector recorded positive growth with Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product increasing by 5.1 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, while the value of wholesale and retail sales reached RM154 billion in March 2025.

The implementation of the Local 2 Global Retail programme involving four strategic partners in Japan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year had successfully recorded a positive overall sales value of RM532,159.90, while the Local Product Empowerment Initiative in the Local Retail Industry and Marketplace successfully generated sales totalling almost RM7.5 billion through the involvement of 20 strategic partners, he added.